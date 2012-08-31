Soccer-Former Ivory Coast midfielder Tiote dies aged 30
BEIJING, June 5 (Reuters) – Former Ivory Coast midfielder Cheick Tiote collapsed and died in training with his Chinese club on Monday, his agent confirmed.
MONACO Aug 31 Chelsea 1 Atletico Madrid 4 - European Super Cup final result.
At Stade Louis II, Monaco
Scorers:
Chelsea: Gary Cahill 75
Atletico Madrid: Falcao 6, 19, 44; Miranda 60
Referee: Damir Skomina, Slovenia
Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 14,312
Teams:
Chelsea: 1-Petr Cech; 2-Branislav Ivanovic, 24-Gary Cahill, 4-David Luiz, 3-Ashley Cole (34-Ryan Bertrand 89); 12-John Obi Mikel, 8-Frank Lampard; 7-Ramires (11-Oscar 46), 10-Juan Mata (23-Daniel Sturridge 80) 17-Eden Hazard; 9-Fernando Torres
Atletico Madrid: 13-Thibault Courtois; 20-Juanfran, 23-Miranda, 2-Diego Godin, 3-Filipe Luis; 7-Adrian Lopez (11-Christian Rodriguez 57), 4-Mario Suarez, 14-Gabi, 6-Koke (8-Raul Garcia 80); 10-Arda Turan, 9-Falcao (21-Emre Belozoglu 86)
