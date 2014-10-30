Swansea City's manager Garry Monk looks on during their English Premier League soccer match against Burnley at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, Wales, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden/Files

Swansea City manager Garry Monk has escaped sanction from the FA after accusing referee Michael Oliver and Stoke City winger Victor Moses of cheating in his team's 2-1 Premier League defeat at the Britannia Stadium.

Oliver awarded Stoke a penalty just before halftime, which Charlie Adam converted, when Moses went to ground after what appeared to be minimal contact from Swansea's Angel Rangel.

"He (Moses) should be punished for diving," Monk, 35 and the youngest manager in the Premier League, told reporters.

"It was a clear dive which is cheating. He has cheated the ref, and the ref has cheated us in terms of giving a decision that never was."

Swansea said Adam had spoken to the FA about the incident but that was as far as it would go.

"Swansea City can confirm that the Football Association will not be taking any further action regarding media comments made by manager Garry Monk following the recent Barclay Premier League fixture at Stoke City," the club said on its website (swanseacity.net).

"The FA, who asked Monk for his observations following the fixture, has reminded the Swansea manager about his responsibilities regarding media comments."

