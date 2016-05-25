(Removes 'hold' in headline, no change to text)

By Philip O'Connor

STOCKHOLM May 25 Sweden's John Guidetti and Mikael Lustig have been roared on by legions of Irish fans at Scottish club Celtic but they cannot count on that support against Ireland in their Euro 2016 opener.

Although former Sweden striker Henrik Larsson is also revered at Celtic, who were founded in 1887 to help reduce poverty among Irish immigrants in Glasgow's East End, and the sympathies of their fans will mostly be with the Irish in Paris.

"There's going to be a lot of fans there, there's going to be a great atmosphere. I'm really looking forward to it," Guidetti, 24, told Reuters at Sweden's team hotel in Stockholm, where they have gathered for a pre-tournament training camp.

"A lot of Irish people support Celtic, but maybe some of them will support Sweden during the summer!"

Now at Celta Vigo, Guidetti netted eight goals in 24 games on loan at Celtic from Manchester City during the 2014/15 season. Defender Lustig is now in his fifth year there after joining from Norwegian side Rosenborg in January 2012.

"I know that some Celtic fans love Ireland more than Scotland, and they are probably going to cheer for Ireland in the Euros," Lustig said. "There's a real strong bond between the Celtic fans and Ireland."

Also drawn with Italy and Belgium in Group E, Sweden can expect a tough but enjoyable opening clash versus Ireland, the 29-year old said.

"We'll see if Ireland try to keep it on the ground or play a bit more 'British' football down the channels, but for sure it's going to be a brilliant atmosphere. It's going to be a party," Lustig said.

The two sides will be keen to make amends for disappointing showings at Euro 2012 where both lost their first two group games and got knocked out early.

Not normally shy about making predictions, Guidetti declined to call the Ireland game but he promised a great spectacle.

"I think it's going to be a great game for the whole tournament because the fans are going to be loud, singing and proud of their country," he said.

"So put on your tellies, watch your phones, come to Paris and we'll see (who wins)!" (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Larry King)