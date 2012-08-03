AIK Stockholm's Martin Kayongo-Mutumba (L) hugs teammate Viktor Lundberg as Lech Poznan's Vojo Ubiparip (R) walks away after their Europa League qualification round 3 first leg soccer match at Rasunda stadium in Stockholm August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Erik Martensson/Scanpix Sweden

STOCKHOLM Swedish club AIK scored an important 3-0 victory over Polish side Lech Poznan but the win was marred by crowd trouble before and after the game.

The first clashes took place in the Swedish capital in the hours before kickoff, and the trouble continued after the game on Thursday evening with around 30 Polish fans being transported to Stockholm suburbs by police in an attempt to calm the situation.

"We had too few police in the beginning, but it sorted itself out when we called in 50 extra officers," police spokesman Per Wetterlind told news agency TT.

Wetterlind's colleague Kjell Lindgren said that one man had been arrested on suspicion of rioting, and that police had extensive material which they would use to identify others involved.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)