STOCKHOLM, June 13 - Swedish fourth-tier side Syrianska Kerburan have taken the unusual step of reporting themselves to police over suspicions of match-fixing, according to a club statement.

Bookmakers stopped taking money on Syrianska's home league game against Kvarnshedens IK after large bets were placed on the away side. Syrianska lost the tie 5-1.

The club said they took the "unanimous decision" to report the situation to police to ensure a thorough investigation takes place and to clear their name.

"All people - players, coaches, the club board and employees - who had any involvement in the club's representative team activities shall now be considered subject to police investigation," the statement said.

