STOCKHOLM Sweden will not select forward Alexander Gerndt until further notice after being convicted of assaulting his ex-wife, the Swedish Football Association (SvFF) said on Wednesday.

Gerndt, who has played six times for his country, scoring two goals, was fined 80,000 Swedish crowns and put on probation for two years on Tuesday.

"After a very deep discussion, we decided that domestic violence is something we find very difficult to accept. Therefore, Alexander Gerndt is not available for selection with immediate effect," chairman Lars-Ake Lagrell told reporters following a meeting of the SvFF.

How long the 25-year-old FC Utrecht player will remain suspended is unclear, however.

"He will appeal the conviction, so we can't say exactly what will happen... but at the moment we feel it would be offensive if we said he was allowed to join the national team," said Lagrell.

Helsinborg district court found Gerndt guilty of two counts of assault, for grabbing his wife by the throat and for kicking a football at her so hard it bruised her leg.

