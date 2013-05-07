STOCKHOLM BK Hacken defender Mohammed Ali Khan will be sidelined for at least two months after an injury he thought he had run off in a top-flight Swedish game against Brommapojkarna on Monday turned out to be a broken leg.

"It happened in the 44th minute," Khan told Reuters. "I had a bit of pain after a tackle, but I thought it was just a normal knock or a bruise."

Khan jogged a little during halftime and resumed his place in defence for the second half.

"Then in the second half I thought, 'what the hell, I don't have control over my leg, there's something loose'. My leg was broken and it was very loose. Then I made a turn and I couldn't stand on it. That was it."

Khan was substituted nine minutes after the break, and the doctor in attendance immediately discovered his leg was broken.

"He looked at it and said 'this leg is broken'. Then he just felt it for a second and said 'no, it's broken." X-rays later confirmed that Khan had broken his right fibula.

Hacken, who beat Brommapojkarna 1-0, will be without Khan for between eight to 10 weeks.

