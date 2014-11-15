STOCKHOLM Prolific goalscorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been declared fit to start for Sweden when they take on Montenegro in Podgorica in a Euro 2016 Group G qualifier on Saturday evening.

The Paris Saint Germain striker missed Sweden's last two qualifiers at home, a 1-1 draw with Russia and a 2-0 win over Liechtenstein, due to a niggling heel injury.

There are still doubts over the fitness of Ibra, who has scored 50 goals in 100 matches for his country, but he will start, the Swedish management team said.

"He is good enough to start," player's manager Markus Allback told the Swedish Football Association's website (www.svenskfotboll.se).

"He has a few per cent left until he's 100, but it feels so good that he wants to start, and we want that too," Allback said.

Austria top the group on seven points with Russia and Sweden two points further back. Montenegro are in fourth with four points from their three games.

