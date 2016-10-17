STOCKHOLM The Stockholm derby between Hammarby and Djurgarden IF was suspended on Monday when fireworks were thrown on to the pitch moments after Brazilian striker Romulo Cabral had given Hammarby a 4-2 lead after his side had been two goals down.

The two teams, who share the Tele2 Arena on the south side of Stockholm, were told to leave the pitch by security personnel after fans in the Djurgarden end threw fireworks on to the field.

Kevin Walker and Mattias Ranegie had given Djurgarden a two-goal lead but when Romulo netted his third goal, and Hammarby's fourth, several Djurgarden fans made their way towards the pitch as fireworks were thrown, prompting the removal of the players.

Officials decided to restart the game when order had been restored on the terraces at 2115 local time (1915 GMT).

