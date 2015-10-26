STOCKHOLM Striker Gustav Engvall scored twice for IFK Gothenburg in a 2-1 win away to AIK, all but snuffing out the Stockholm side's title chances and moving into second place behind IFK Norrkoping with the final decisive round of games on Saturday.

Unfancied Norrkoping, who are away to Malmo FF in the final game on Saturday, top the table on 63 points, one ahead of Gothenburg who take on Kalmar at home.

Home side AIK started well, dominating in the air and Henok Goitom opened the scoring for them when he thumped his shot home after Gothenburg failed to deal with a long throw into the box.

The lead lasted all of two minutes before AIK gifted Gothenburg a goal, defenders Joos Hooiveld and Haukur Hauksson getting their wires crossed and allowing Engvall to gleefully slam the ball past Patrik Carlgren.

Engvall netted again in the second half, out-muscling Per Karlsson before deftly guiding the ball in at the far post to give his side the lead, and the bustling 19-year-old could have netted another midway through the half.

In front of 43,713 fans, AIK mounted a desperate assault in the final minutes but could not manage to score, and with a worse goal difference than their rivals, it is now a two-horse race between Norrkoping and Gothenburg for the Swedish title.

