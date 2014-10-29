Oct 29 Former Elfsborg manager and Sweden midfielder Klas Ingesson, who played a major role in the team's third-place finish at the 1994 World Cup, has died of cancer at the age of 46, the club announced on Wednesday.

"IF Elfsborg has a very sad announcement to make. Klas Ingesson has passed away this morning," the club said in a statement posted on its website (www.elfsborg.se).

"Our thoughts are foremost with his wife and children, who were with him to the end at home in Odeshog."

As a player Ingesson represented a string of clubs including IFK Gothenburg in Sweden, Sheffield Wednesday in England and the Italian trio of Bolgona, Bari and Lecce.

Capped 57 times for Sweden and a driving force in the side that beat Bulgaria 4-0 to claim third place at the World Cup in United States, Ingesson was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2009.

Following treatment he was able to take over Elfsborg's under-21 side in October 2010, eventually being appointed manager of the senior team in September 2013.

But Ingesson's managerial career was interrupted by the return of the cancer and he spent a period coaching from the dugout in a wheelchair before announcing his decision to step down from the role at the end of the current season.

"If I'm going to be involved, I have to play a full part," Ingesson said while announcing his decision. "This year I have been there on and off and others have had to bear the burden. That won't work in the long run."

Known affectionately in Sweden as 'the Lumberjack from Odeshog', Ingesson is survived by his wife Veronica and two sons. (Reporting By Philip O'Connor; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)