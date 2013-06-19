STOCKHOLM The name "Larsson" was once again on a scoresheet in a Swedish soccer match as former international striker Henrik Larsson made a comeback but this time it was his 15-year-old son Jordan who netted the goal.

"We didn't combine a whole lot but obviously I'm proud," Henrik Larsson told newspaper Expressen after seeing his son score in Hogaborg's 4-2 win over Tenhult in Sweden's Division Two (fourth tier).

"It is of course a rare luxury to get to play with your son," added Henrik, who won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2006 and the European Golden Shoe award in 2001, and was part of the Sweden side who came third at the 1994 World Cup.

Jordan has already been linked to several major European clubs, as well as Helsingborg, the Allsvenskan club where his father made his name after leaving Hogaborg.

"It was great fun - maybe next time I can make an assist for him," Jordan told Expressen.

