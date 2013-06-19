New T20 tournament will not harm county game - Morgan
The new Twenty20 tournament being planned by the England and Wales Cricket Board will not hurt the existing 18 counties, England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has said.
STOCKHOLM The name "Larsson" was once again on a scoresheet in a Swedish soccer match as former international striker Henrik Larsson made a comeback but this time it was his 15-year-old son Jordan who netted the goal.
"We didn't combine a whole lot but obviously I'm proud," Henrik Larsson told newspaper Expressen after seeing his son score in Hogaborg's 4-2 win over Tenhult in Sweden's Division Two (fourth tier).
"It is of course a rare luxury to get to play with your son," added Henrik, who won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2006 and the European Golden Shoe award in 2001, and was part of the Sweden side who came third at the 1994 World Cup.
Jordan has already been linked to several major European clubs, as well as Helsingborg, the Allsvenskan club where his father made his name after leaving Hogaborg.
"It was great fun - maybe next time I can make an assist for him," Jordan told Expressen.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gave short shrift to media reports linking Eden Hazard with a move to Real Madrid and said the midfielder has recovered from a calf injury to play in Saturday's Premier League match against Crystal Palace.
Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has been named Premier League player of the month for March, while Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe picked up his first manager of the month award.