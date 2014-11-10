(Changes headline, adds new job, writes through)

By Philip O'Connor

STOCKHOLM Nov 10 Former Sweden striker Henrik Larsson has stepped down as coach of Falkenberg to take charge of Helsingborg, the club where he made his name as a player.

The 43-year-old was presented as manager at a news conference on Monday, taking over a team that finished ninth in this season's Alsvenskan. Former manager Roar Hansen has been named as the club's strategic football advisor.

"I want to thank Falkenberg for this year, but when this came up it felt like a step in the right direction. It has all gone very quickly," Larsson told reporters.

Capped 106 times by Sweden, Larsson scored 51 goals in 61 games for Helsingborg before embarking on a glittering career in which he won win four Scottish league titles and the 2001 European Golden boot as the continent's top scorer with Celtic.

He left Scotland for Barcelona in 2004 and went on to win two La Liga crowns and the 2006 Champions League.

He returned to Helsingborg for the last four seasons of his playing career, broken only by a short loan period at Manchester United in 2007, before hanging up his boots in 2009.

In his first job in management, Larsson spent three seasons at Helsingborg's bitter rivals Landskrona, but failed to lead them out of Sweden's second tier before leaving in November 2012.

He inherits a squad including his 17-year-old son Jordan, also a striker, who joined the club from Hogaborg last July.

"We have discussed this at home," Larsson said. "It's important to see the difference between Jordan the player and Henrik the dad. In my way of seeing things one should work for Helsingborg's best interests."

Helsingborg won their fifth Swedish title in 2011 but have been overshadowed recently by local rivals Malmo, who have won the league twice in a row and this year became the first Swedish side to qualify for the Champions League group stages since Helsingborg in 2000.

Larsson left Falkenberg after ensuring they maintained their top-flight status for another year, announcing his decision to the players at training on Monday before driving back down the coast to be unveiled as Helsingborg manager.

Favourites to go down before the season began, Larsson defied his miniscule budget to keep unfancied Falkenberg in the Allsvenskan in what has been described as the club's most successful campaign.

"We would have liked to see a continuation but of course we respect his decision," sporting director Hakan Nilsson said in a statement.