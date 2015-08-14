Swedish referee Mohammed Al-Hakim, who started a Facebook page to give fans an insight into his world, has announced he is to shut the page down as the national and international attention it attracted made it too much work.

Posting updates about games he officiated and interacting with supporters, his page quickly became a big hit with fans of Sweden's Allsvenskan and garnered international attention, including an exclusive interview with Reuters.

"It was great fun, but quite simply I don't have the time anymore. I have two jobs, a family and a refereeing career to think about," he said in a statement posted on a Swedish FA website.

"It's very sad, I got a lot of great feedback, but unfortunately it's not working out anymore," the 30-year-old, who also serves as a lieutenant in the Swedish military, said.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor)