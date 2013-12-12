Venus all smiles after straight sets win
Venus Williams had every reason to smile on Monday as she defeated Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3 7-6(4) to advance to the quarter-finals at the Miami Open.
STOCKHOLM Anders Svensson, Sweden's most-capped player, is to retire from international duty, the Swedish football association said on Thursday.
"I have decided to hang up my international boots," Svensson, who has played 148 times for his country, said in a statement on the governing body's website (www.svenskfotboll.se).
"It's one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make, but I've concluded that it's time for me to step aside and leave room for younger players knocking on the door of the international team."
Svensson, the Elfsborg midfielder, made his Sweden debut against South Africa in 1999, and has appeared at two World Cups and two European Championships.
He left Elfsborg in 2001 for a four-year spell in England with Southampton before returning to win two league Swedish titles.
His last game for Sweden was their 3-2 home defeat in the second leg of the World Cup playoff against Portugal in Stockholm in November.
WELLINGTON New Zealand were dismissed for 489, giving them a 175-run lead, shortly before tea on the fourth day of the third test against South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday.
PARIS An international friendly between African rivals Senegal and the Ivory Coast near Paris was abandoned on Monday as fans invaded the pitch and confronted the players, local media reported.