Retirement is like dying for Arsenal manager Wenger
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has repeated his intention to stay in management next season, saying retirement would be like dying.
Basel continued their dominance of Swiss soccer by winning their fourth successive league title, and a seventh in 10 seasons, with a 1-0 home victory over St Gallen in the final game on Saturday.
Argentine forward Raul Bobadilla was on target in the 22nd minute, his first goal since joining the club from Young Boys Berne in the mid-season break.
Basel, who boast an average attendance of more than 28,000, finished three points clear of record title winners Grasshoppers who beat Lausanne Sport 4-1 just hours after coach Uli Forte confirmed he was moving to Young Boys next season.
Champions Basel, who replaced coach Heiko Vogel with Murat Yakin in October, played 62 matches in a marathon season which began in mid-July and included a 20-game European campaign which took them to the Europa League semi-finals.
St Gallen's Ezequiel Scarione finished as the league's top scorer with 21 goals while Sion sacked five coaches including former Italy midfielder Gennaro Gattuso on their way to finishing sixth in the 10-team table.
Basel and Grasshoppers go into the third qualifying round of next season's Champions League. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Tony Jimenez)
Swansea City missed the opportunity to pull away from the relegation zone when they were held 0-0 at home by Middlesbrough in a tetchy encounter on Sunday.
BERLIN VfL Wolfsburg striker Mario Gomez scored a hat-trick in seven minutes late in the game to secure a 3-3 draw at Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Sunday and continue his stellar scoring run under coach Andries Jonker.