FC Sion's Carlitos (R) fights for the ball against FC Basel's Luca Zuffi during their Swiss Cup final soccer match in the St. Jakob Park stadium in Basel, Switzerland June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

FC Sion fans burn flares during the Swiss Cup final soccer match against FC Basel in the St. Jakob Park stadium in Basel, Switzerland June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

FC Sion players celebrate after wining against FC Basel the Swiss Cup final soccer match in the St. Jakob Park stadium in Basel, Switzerland June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

FC Sion President Christian Constantin (L) comforts FC Basel President Bernhard Haeusler after wining against FC Basel the Swiss Cup final soccer match in the St. Jakob Park stadium in Basel, Switzerland June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

FC Sion players pose with the trophy after winning the Swiss Cup final soccer match against FC Basel in the St. Jakob Park stadium in Basel, Switzerland June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BASEL FC Sion kept up their remarkable 100 percent record in the Swiss Cup final when they hammered FC Basel 3-0 on Sunday to deny their opponents a league and cup double.

It was Sion's 13th win in as many Cup final appearances, a run which began in 1965, although their victory was marred by the behaviour of their fans who delayed the start of the second half for five minutes by setting off smoke bombs.

Moussa Konate put Sion ahead in the 18th minute when, after being given too much room by the Basel defence, he collected a Carlitos pass and placed the ball past Germano Vailati.

Five minutes into the second half, Carlitos sliced open the Basel defence with a diagonal ball and Edmilson Fernandes beat Vailati.

Despite playing in their own stadium, Basel, who recently won their sixth successive Swiss Super League title, fell further behind when Carlitos headed in on the hour.

Grasshoppers are the most successful club in the competition with 19 wins, followed by Sion and then Basel with 11.

Sion have employed three coaches this season and coach Didier Tholot is in his third stint at the club.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Ed Osmond)