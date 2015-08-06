ZURICH Less than a month into the new Swiss football season Uli Forte became the second coach to lose his job after he was fired by Young Boys Berne on Thursday.

Forte's side have failed to win any of their first five games of the season and were crushed 7-1 on aggregate by Monaco in their Champions League third round qualifier after losing the second leg 4-0 on Tuesday.

"I would like to have carried on but unfortunately it's not possible," said Forte in a statement on the club's website. "I don't understand this decision but I must accept it."

Forte suffered the same fate as Urs Meier who was dismissed by FC Zurich last week.

Young Boys have won the Swiss league 11 times, although the last of those was in 1986.

(Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)