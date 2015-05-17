BERNE May 17 FC Basel won the Swiss Super League for an unprecedented sixth season in a row on Sunday, clinching the title with an uninspiring 0-0 draw at home to Young Boys Berne.

Portuguese coach Paulo Sousa, who last season won the Israeli league with Maccabi Tel Aviv, watched his side wrap up the title barely an hour after compatriot Andre Villas-Boas had led Zenit St Petersburg to the title in Russia.

Basel, who have won the title nine times in the 12 seasons and 17 times overall, stayed 11 points clear of second-placed Young Boys with three matches each to play.

They will enter next season's Champions League in the third qualifying round. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Alan Baldwin)