Tiote died in hospital after training collapse - China club
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
BERNE A Swiss second division player has been banned for 10 league matches after telling the referee he would kill him after being sent off in a game.
The Swiss Football League (SFL) said in a statement that FC Wil's Adis Jahovic, furious at being dismissed in the first half, told the official: "If I see you after, I kill you."
The incident happened against FC Biel on August 5. The SFL said Macedonian Jahovic had been guilty of "threatening the referee and serious unsporting conduct."
MILAN, Luciano Spalletti said on Tuesday he was happy to be the new coach of Inter Milan as he prepared to fly out to China to finalise a deal with the club's owners. Spalletti led AS Roma to second place in Serie A this season but left last week after deciding not to renew his contract.