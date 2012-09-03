Sept 3 Swede Sven-Goran Eriksson, who has enjoyed a colourful 35-year coaching career, was named as technical director of Thai club BEC Tero Sasana on Monday. Here is a list of his former clubs. 1977-78 Degerfors (Sweden) 1979-82 IFK Gothenburg (Sweden) 1982-84 Benfica (Portugal) 1984-87 AS Roma (Italy) 1987-89 Fiorentina (Italy) 1989-92 Benfica 1992-97 Sampdoria (Italy) 1997-00 Lazio (Italy) 2001-06 England 2007-08 Manchester City (England) 2008-09 Mexico 2009-10 * Notts County (England) 2010 Ivory Coast 2010-11 Leicester City (England) 2012- * BEC Tero Sasana (Thailand) * Technical director. (Compiled by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)