A logo of the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) is pictured at the Home of FIFA in Zurich July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Thailand face a FIFA-imposed suspension on Monday after a lowly fourth tier club refused to balk at pressure from the world governing body to drop a court order halting controversial reforms that has left the game in crisis.

Thai FA (FAT) leader and FIFA executive committee member Worawi Makudi has also, so far unsuccessfully, pressured Pattaya FC to drop the court injunction which led to him postponing last Sunday's FAT presidential elections indefinitely.

The argument centres on one of the FIFA and Worawi backed reforms that would see the slashing of the number of eligible voters from around 180 to just 72.

Worawi wanted to push through the new reforms in line with FIFA statues in a vote on June 15 before holding the presidential election a day later, just before his latest term ended.

But Pattaya secured an order from Bangkok's Min Buri court on June 14 that prevented the Thai FA meeting to vote on the matter before the court reaches a verdict on the club's claim, local media reported

Critics say shrinking the vote is a ploy by Worawi to retain his seat amongst growing unpopularity. The controversial 61-year-old says the new reforms are a FIFA prerequisite.

FIFA said they could impose a suspension on Thailand should Pattaya not drop the claim by Monday, which Worawi said would jeopardise lucrative tours by Barcelona, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea to the Southeast Asian country in the coming weeks.

The Thai Sports Authority are also watching the case with Thai Sports law dictating that an election must be held within 30 days of the incumbent's term expiring.

Annop Singtothong, vice president of Thai Premier League club Chon Buri FC and a rival of Worawi, said this week he would canvas members of the FAT to force the election to happen within the 30-day period and queried the timing of the reforms.

"All members are willing to comply with FIFA's regulations," he told English language daily The Nation.

"In fact, we had no objection with the new statute. But, we just would like to ask why there is an attempt to amend the rules on the final day of incumbent's mandate."

DEATH THREATS

Pattaya had also brought a suit against Worawi but dropped that earlier this week as it deemed he could no longer legitimately run the association following the end of this third two-year term on Sunday, the Nation reported on Wednesday.

The paper also said the club had received death threats.

FIFA were adamant that Pattaya were wrong to involve the courts in soccer governance.

"By pursuing their action before an ordinary court of law, the club's behaviour prevents FAT from managing its affairs independently and undermines the competent decision-making bodies of FAT, which is clearly contrary to the above obligations," FIFA said in a letter to FAT secretary-general Ong-arj Kosinkar on Monday, carried by several local media.

Football fan Pinit Ngarmpring, who is standing against Worawi in the FAT elections, pleaded for leniency in a replying letter to several high-standing FIFA officials including president Sepp Blatter.

Former national team manager Virach Charnpanich is also standing in the elections and he joined Pinit in a news conference this week to criticise Worawi for the timing of the reform push.

"This may prove that he wants to gain an upper hand in the election," he was quoted as saying by the Bangkok Post on Wednesday.

Worawi has long been plagued with allegations of corruption during his tenure with FIFA and the FAT but has successfully defended himself each time to remain in his powerful positions.

However, he failed in his bid to become Asian Football Confederation president in May when he was comprehensively beaten by Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa.

His popularity in Thailand has also suffered. He was criticised after a chaotic hosting of the FIFA Futsal World Cup last year which saw the main venue go unused after construction delays.

On Wednesday, he angrily denied the letter sent by FIFA officials threatening suspension was a fake.

"It is my responsibility. I am trying to do everything to follow the FIFA rules. As for my position on FIFA's board... it's not related to this problem."

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)