Konta beats Wozniacki in straight sets in Miami final
Late-blooming Johanna Konta won the biggest title of her career when she beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-3 in the women's final at the Miami Open on Saturday.
Thailand avoided FIFA sanctions after a lowly fourth-tier club withdrew its lawsuit to stop the country's football association (FAT) from going ahead with controversial electoral reforms.
FAT chief and FIFA executive committee member Worawi Makudi was forced to postpone the presidential elections indefinitely due to the court injunction after Pattaya FC filed a case.
The argument centres on a FIFA-backed reform that would slash the number of eligible voters from around 180 to 72.
FIFA warned of a possible suspension should Pattaya not drop the claim by Monday, which Worawi said would jeopardise lucrative upcoming tours to Thailand by Barcelona, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.
"Pattaya has gracefully agreed to abide by the FIFA directive and has withdrawn the case from the court," Worawi told Reuters in a statement. "The matter is hereby resolved."
Worawi, 61, who failed to become Asian Football Confederation president in May, wanted to push through the new reforms before holding the election, just before his latest term ended.
Critics said that shrinking the vote was a ploy by Worawi to retain his seat amid growing unpopularity but he defended his action, saying the reforms were a FIFA requirement.
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Tony Goodson)
LYON, France Paris St Germain thrashed Monaco 4-1 in the French League Cup final on Saturday to lift the trophy for the fourth year in a row and gain a potential psychological edge over their rivals for the Ligue 1 title race.
Jose Mourinho could not hide his displeasure at his side's lack of cutting edge as Manchester United failed to make significant ground on their Champions League-chasing rivals in a 0-0 draw against West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday.