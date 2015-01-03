BANGKOK Jan 3 Former Newcastle United midfielder Nolberto Solano has agreed to become the new manager of Thai regional side Hua Hin City, local media reported.

The 40-year-old will arrive in Thailand on Thursday to sign a contract to take charge of the team from the beachside town south of Bangkok, who compete in the third tier of domestic football.

No financial details or length of contract were disclosed.

The deal was completed after financial backing was secured with unnamed sponsors, Siam Sport quoted Hua Hin team manager Rujipas Pinkaew as saying.

Solano became something of a cult figure at Newcastle after spending almost a decade at the club in two spells.

He also played for a number of other sides in England, including Aston Vila and West Ham United, and represented Peru on more the 90 occasions.

The free-kick specialist quit playing in 2012 to embark on a coaching career at home and in Canada and had been linked with some managerial positions in England's lower leagues before agreeing a deal with Hua Hin this week. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Peter Rutherford)