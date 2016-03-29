Togo forward Emmanuel Adebayor has joined up with the national squad for their African Nations Cup qualifier against Tunisia, ending his exile from international football.

The 32-year-old last played for Togo in June 2015 and has not been picked since failing to turn up for an African Nations Cup qualifier against Djibouti in September.

Adebayor, who has a stormy relationship with Togo coach Tom Saintfiet, took to Facebook this month to turn down the chance to play for his country after he was named in the squad for Tuesday's game against Tunisia.

But it appears he has had a change of heart after meeting officials from his country's football federation.

"Adebayor joined the national team after negotiations with FTF officials. He trained just like his team mates," Pierre Lamadokou, secretary general for the Togolese Football Federation, told British media.

Adebayor has scored one goal for Crystal Palace since joining the Premier League club in January after 10 months away from professional football.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)