Sanchez, Giroud send Arsenal up to fifth
Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud were on target as Arsenal won 2-0 at Southampton on Wednesday to move up to fifth in the Premier League and fuel their hopes of a late push for the top four.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur have signed Atletico Madrid defender Toby Alderweireld on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old spent last season on loan with Southampton, making 26 Premier League appearances, and had been linked in media reports with a permanent move to St Mary's.
But the Belgium international will join countrymen Jan Vertonghen, Moussa Dembele and Nacer Chadli at White Hart Lane after joining Spurs for a fee reported in British media to be around 11.5 million pounds.
"I'm very proud to be a Tottenham player. I'm happy to be here and hope to have a wonderful time with this team," the club's twitter feed quoted him as saying.
(Reporting by Michael Hann; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
BARCELONA Up against a baying Vicente Calderon crowd and a battle-hardened Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid could not produce the same dominant display as in their 3-0 win in the first leg but reached another Champions League final on Wednesday thanks to their experience.