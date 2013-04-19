ENFIELD, England, April 19 Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Gareth Bale is back in contention for Sunday's Premier League home match against Manchester City after injury, manager Andre Villas-Boas said.

"Gazza has been training for the last two days with the team and on his own since the beginning of the week," Villas-Boas told reporters at the club's training ground on Friday.

Asked if Bale would start the game against second-placed City, Villas-Boas said: "This is a decision I have to make."

Bale turned his ankle against FC Basel in their Europa League quarter-final first leg but the injury was not as serious as it looked and the Wales international has made a speedy recovery after missing two games.

Bale has been in outstanding form for club and country and was nominated for the PFA Player and Young Player of the Year Awards by the Professional Footballers' Association on Friday.

Forward Jermain Defoe has also recovered in time for the game and Aaron Lennon has a chance of being involved against City as Spurs bid for a top four spot and Champions League football next season.

"All of them are in with a chance of making selection," added the Spurs manager. Bale has made good progress from the beginning of the week to training with the team so definitely will be up for selection."

Fifth-placed Spurs have stuttered of late as the battle for the Champions League places hots up.

With one win from their last four league games, Spurs have slipped two points behind resurgent Arsenal in fourth, with a game in hand on their arch rivals, and three behind Chelsea in third. (editing by Justin Palmer)