LONDON Tottenham Hotspur boosted their hopes of a top four finish with a 3-1 home win over Swansea City in the Premier League on Sunday after Newcastle United's surprising push for European football next season continued with a 2-0 victory over Liverpool.

Two late headers by Spurs striker Emmanuel Adebayor, after Rafel van der Vaart's first-half opener had been cancelled out by a smart Gylfi Sigurdsson strike, was enough to put Harry Redknapp's side on 58 points with Arsenal after 31 games.

Their north London rivals are third by virtue of a goal difference of one with the pair trailing leaders Manchester United by 15 points and second-placed Manchester City by 13.

Chelsea are in fifth place level on 53 points with Newcastle whose win at home to Liverpool put them 10 points above Everton.

