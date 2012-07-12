Jan Vertonghen (R) signs autographs for fans after an exhibition soccer match against DC United in Washington May 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Files

Belgium international Jan Vertonghen has completed his move to Tottenham Hotspur after passing his medical, the North London club confirmed on Thursday.

The former Ajax defender's upto 12 million euro move to White Hart Lane was subject to a fitness examination after both the clubs confirmed the transfer in a joint announcement on Sunday.

"We are delighted to announce that Jan Vertonghen has completed his transfer from Ajax after successfully passing his medical," Tottenham announced on their website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

Vertonghen becomes Spurs' second signing of the summer after Iceland international Gylfi Sigurdsson arrived from Hoffenheim.

The 25-year-old captained Ajax to their second successive Dutch League title last season and was also named the Dutch League's Player of the Year as well as Ajax's Player of the Year.

He made 220 appearances for Ajax and scored 28 goals for them after making his debut in 2006.

(Reporting By Mark Pangallo; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)