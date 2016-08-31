AC Milan's Nigel De Jong reacts their Italian Serie A soccer match against Torino at Olympic Stadium in Turin January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino/Files

Latest news and highlights from Europe's top football leagues on transfer deadline day (all times GMT):

1701 RED BULL SALZBURG SIGN WISDOM FROM LIVERPOOL

Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old made 22 appearances for the Premier League club since making his debut in 2012. He spent last season on loan with Norwich City.

1641 SUNDERLAND JOIN PREMIER LEAGUE RECORD-BREAKERS

Sunderland became the 13th Premier League club to set a new spending high for a single player during the transfer window, by splashing 16 million euros ($17.86 million) on the Gabon international midfielder Didier Ndong from French side Lorient.

1638 JUVENTUS SIGN CUADRADO ON THREE-YEAR LOAN

Winger Juan Cuadrado has completed his return to Juventus on a three-year loan deal from Chelsea.

The 28-year-old, who joined Juve on a season-long loan from the Premier League side in August last year, scored four goals in 28 league matches last season to help the Italian club to a Serie A and Coppa Italia double.

1615 RANGERS SIGN SENDEROS ON ONE-YEAR DEAL

Glasgow Rangers have signed Switzerland defender Philippe Senderos on a one-year contract. The former Arsenal and Valencia defender last played for Swiss side Grasshoppers before leaving at the end of last season.

1611 BLACKBURN SIGN MULGREW FROM CELTIC

Blackburn Rovers have signed defender Charlie Mulgrew from Celtic on a three-year deal.

1608 MAN CITY'S MANGALA MOVES TO VALENCIA ON LOAN

Manchester City's 25-year-old France defender Eliaquim Mangala has moved to Valencia on a season-long loan deal.

He joined City from Porto in August 2014 but has struggled to establish himself after making 48 Premier League appearances under the club's former manager Manuel Pellegrini.

1559 CHELSEA SIGN DEFENDER ALONSO FROM FIORENTINA

Chelsea have signed left back Marcos Alonso from Italian top-flight club Fiorentina on a five-year contract.

The 25-year-old Spaniard is no stranger to English football, having played for Bolton Wanderers from July 2010 to July 2013. He also spent five months on loan at Sunderland in 2014.

1540 GALATASARAY COMPLETE DE JONG SIGNING

Galatasaray have signed midfielder Nigel de Jong from Los Angeles Galaxy on a two-year contract.

The 31-year-old featured 18 times in Major League Soccer this season, having moved to the club from AC Milan in January following previous stints with Manchester City, HSV Hamburg and Ajax.

1537 STOKE SIGN DUTCH DEFENDER MARTINS INDI

Stoke City have signed Dutch defender Bruno Martins Indi from Porto on a season-long loan with an option to make the move permanent. The 24-year-old made 23 appearances in the Portuguese league last season to help Porto finish third in the standings.

1532 LAZIO SIGN ALBERTO FROM LIVERPOOL

Lazio have signed midfielder Luis Alberto from Premier League side Liverpool. Alberto, who joined Liverpool from Sevilla in June 2013, spent the last season on loan with La Liga side Deportivo La Coruna.

1504 BURNLEY SIGN HENDRICK FOR CLUB-RECORD FEE

Burnley have broken their transfer record for the second time in the transfer window to sign Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick from second-tier Derby County on a three-year contract.

The 24-year-old, who scored twice in 32 Championship appearances for Derby last season, played in all four of Ireland's games at Euro 2016, helping them reach the last 16.

1459 MIDDLESBROUGH SIGN TRAORE FROM VILLA

Middlesbrough have signed winger Adama Traore for an undisclosed fee from second-tier Aston Villa on a four-year contract. Villa confirmed that Boro's 28-year-old Ghanaian midfielder, Albert Adomah, had moved in the opposite direction.

1433 SUNDERLAND SIGN NDONG FROM LORIENT

Sunderland have signed midfielder Didier Ndong from Lorient on a five-year deal. The 22-year-old made 46 appearances for the French Ligue 1 side since joining them in January.

1410 WERDER BREMEN SIGN GNABRY FROM ARSENAL

Werder Bremen have signed Arsenal midfielder Serge Gnabry, the German club said. Gnabry joined Arsenal in 2011 but played only 10 league games in five seasons.

1325 NASRI JOINS SEVILLA ON LOAN

Samir Nasri has left Manchester City for Sevilla on a season-long loan. Like goalkeeper Joe Hart, who joined Torino on loan earlier, the former French international midfielder does not feature in new manager Pep Guardiola's plans.

1222 HULL SIGN KEEPER MARSHALL FROM CARDIFF

Hull City have signed goalkeeper David Marshall from Cardiff City on a three-year contract.

1205 BONY COMPLETES LOAN MOVE TO STOKE

Stoke City have signed striker Wilfried Bony from Manchester City on a season-long loan. Bony, 27, has been a bit-part player at City since signing from Swansea City in January 2015, with Argentina's Sergio Aguero leading the line at the club.

1150 ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE SPENDING CROSSES BILLION POUNDS - DELOITTE

Spending by Premier League teams has already broken last season's record and has also exceed 1 billion pounds ($1.31 billion) before the close of the transfer window, according to financial analysts Deloitte.

The clubs overtook last season's total summer outlay of 870 million pounds, the report added.

1138 STOKE SIGN KEEPER GRANT FROM DERBY

Stoke City have signed goalkeeper Lee Grant from Derby County in a loan deal that will run until January. Grant has made 186 appearances in all competitions for Derby over the course of two spells.

1106 HART JOINS TORINO ON SEASON-LONG LOAN

Torino have completed the signing of goalkeeper Joe Hart from Manchester City on a season-long loan.

The 29-year-old will hope for a fresh start after falling down the pecking order behind Claudio Bravo and Willy Caballero under new manager Pep Guardiola.

0900 BESIKTAS SIGN SWISS MIDFIELDER INLER

Besiktas have signed Swiss midfielder Gokhan Inler from Leicester City, the Turkish side have said. The clubs did not reveal the terms of the contract or financial details.

($1 = 0.7627 pounds)

($1 = 0.8960 euros)

(Compiled by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru,; Editing by Neville Dalton)