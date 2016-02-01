Feb 1 Latest news and highlights from Europe's top football leagues on transfer deadline day (all times GMT):

2343 BENALOUANE LEAVES LEICESTER FOR FIORENTINA

French defender Yohan Benalouane, who only joined English Premier League club Leicester City in August, has moved to Fiorentina on loan for the rest of the season.

The deal is subject to international clearance, Leicester said on their website (www.lcfc.com).

2250 STOKE SMASH CLUB RECORD TO BUY IMBULA FROM PORTO

Stoke City smashed their transfer record when they signed midfielder Giannelli Imbula from Porto for 18.3 million pounds ($26.39 million) just before the window closed on Monday.

The 23-year-old has agreed a five-and-a-half year contract, according to the Premier League club's website (www.stokecityfc.com).

Stoke also released on-loan Marco van Ginkel as the Dutch midfielder is allowed by Chelsea, his parent club, to move to PSV Eindhoven for the rest of the season.

2200 SWANSEA SIGN DUTCH MIDFIELDER FER ON LOAN

Netherlands midfielder Leroy Fer has joined Swansea City on loan from Championship side Queens Park Rangers, the Premier League strugglers said on Monday.

Fer, who played and scored for the Dutch in the 2014 World Cup finals, is Swansea's second signing of the transfer window, joining striker Alberto Paloschi who joined on a permanent deal from Italian club Chievo last week.

Swansea also announce that Portugal striker Eder has joined Ligue 1 team Lille on loan for the rest of the season.

2150 DEBUCHY LEAVES ARSENAL ON LOAN FOR BORDEAUX

Right back Mathieu Debuchy has joined Ligue 1 side Girondins Bordeaux on loan from Arsenal for the rest of the season as he seeks regular football to secure his place in France's Euro 2016 squad.

2133 EVERTON IN BIG-MONEY SWOOP FOR SENEGAL STRIKER NIASSE

Everton sealed one of the costliest signings of the mid-season window when Senegal striker Oumar Niasse joined in a 13.5 million pounds ($19.48 million) transfer from Lokomotiv Moscow.

The 25-year-old, known for his pace and power, penned a four-and-a-half year contract, much to the delight of manager Roberto Martinez.

2130 MARSEILLE SIGN SUNDERLAND STRIKER FLETCHER

Sunderland's Scotland international striker Steven Fletcher has joined French Ligue 1 side Olympique Marseille until the end of the season, when his contract with the Premier League club expires.

2102 WATFORD SIGN TEEN FORWARD PENARANDA FROM GRANADA

Venezuelan 18-year-old forward Adalberto Penaranda, Granada's youngest ever first-team player, agreed a four-and-a-half year contract with Premier League Watford but will stay at the La Liga club on loan to the end of the season.

Penaranda has scored four goals in 13 appearances for Granada, including two against Levante which made him the youngest overseas player to score a brace in La Liga.

1925 CELTIC SIGN KAZIM-RICHARDS

The experienced striker has joined Scottish champions Celtic on a two-and-a-half year deal from Dutch club Feyenoord.

The Turkish international, 29, began his career in England's lower leagues and has also played for Fenerbahce and Galatasaray.

He has 40 international caps.

1920 WATFORD SWOOP FOR RENNES PLAYER DOUCOURE

Powerful midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has signed a four-and-a-half year contract with English Premier League Watford but will spend the next six months on loan with Spanish club Granada.

No fee was disclosed for the France under-21 international although media reports have suggested it could rise to as much as eight million pounds ($11.55 million).

1800 BARCA DEFENDER MONTOYA JOINS BETIS ON LOAN

Defender Martin Montoya, a Barcelona player, has ended his loan spell at Inter Milan and will go to La Liga rivals Real Betis for the rest of the season.

The 24-year-old right back saw little action since joining Inter in July, making three Serie A appearances and one in the Italian Cup.

1750 WEST BROM SIGN TOTTENHAM'S PRITCHARD ON LOAN

West Bromwich Albion have signed Alex Pritchard from English top-flight rivals Tottenham Hotspur on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old England under-21 international, who can play as a winger or an attacking midfielder, has made one appearance for Spurs this season. He spent last term on loan at second-tier side Brentford.

"It's been a hectic few hours -- I was close to going elsewhere -- but when this came about I didn't hesitate," said Pritchard.

1504 DE JONG JOINS LA GALAXY - REPORT

Dutch midfielder Nigel De Jong has joined the Los Angeles Galaxy after mutually agreeing to end his contract with AC Milan, the Los Angeles Times reported.

1300 MCGEADY MOVES TO WEDNESDAY FOR REMAINDER OF SEASON

Everton winger Aiden McGeady has joined English third-tier side Sheffield Wednesday on loan for the rest of the season.

The Scotland international made just one appearance for Everton this term.

1251 MAN CITY'S ROBERTS SIGNS FOR CELTIC ON 18-MONTH LOAN

Manchester City youngster Patrick Roberts will spend the next 18 months on loan at Celtic.

Roberts, 18, joined City from Fulham during the close season.

1230 TOTTENHAM'S FAZIO LOANED TO SEVILLA

Tottenham defender Federico Fazio has returned to Spanish side Sevilla for the rest of the season.

Fazio, 28, joined Spurs from Sevilla in 2014 but made just one appearance this season.

1220 WERDER SIGN TOTTENHAM YOUNGSTER

Werder Bremen have announced the signing of Tottenham defender Milos Veljkovic.

The 20-year-old, who helped Serbia win the under-20 World Cup in 2015, has signed a contract that will keep him at the Bundesliga club until 2019.

1215 VILLA'S GARDE DISAPPOINTED TO MISS OUT ON DOUMBIA

Aston Villa manager Remi Garde has said he is disappointed to miss out on his two main targets after Croatian goalkeeper Lovre Kalnic was denied a work permit and striker Seydou Doumbia joined English Premier League rivals Newcastle United on loan.

The manager also confirmed that no players would leave the club on deadline day.

