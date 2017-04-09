TUNIS Tunisia fired coach Henryk Kasperczak after discussions over an amicable settlement of his contract stalled, the Tunisian Football Federation said on Sunday.

The federation had been in talks to negotiate an early termination to the 70-year-old’s contract even though Tunisia top their World Cup qualifying group. But with no settlement agreed, the former Poland international was fired on Friday.

“It was not possible to find common ground and therefore we decide on a unilateral separation,” the Tunisian Football Federation said in a statement.

Tunisia soccer officals said Kasperczak had not made sufficient progress with the team despite leading them to the quarter-finals of the African Nations Cup in January and achieving a 100 percent record in Group A of Africa’s World Cup qualifiers, where they share top place with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Tunisia were knocked out by Burkina Faso in the Nations Cup and last month they lost friendly internationals against Cameroon and Morocco.

Kasperczak has had two spells in charge of Tunisia. He guided them to a runner-up finish in the 1996 Nations Cup and also helped them to qualify for 1998 World Cup finals in France.

He returned for a second spell in July 2015.

