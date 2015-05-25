BRIEF-India's Ashok Leyland April total sales fall about 30 pct
* Says April total sales of 7083 vehicles versus 10,182 vehicles last year
ANKARA May 20 Besiktas coach Slaven Bilic said on Sunday he will leave the club at the end of the season as media speculation grew that he may replace Sam Allardyce as West Ham United manager.
"I won't be Besiktas' manager next season. I'm proud of what I've done here," Bilic told reporters after Sunday's 2-0 derby loss to Galatasaray saw Besiktas miss out on Champions League qualification.
"As I said before, I am the first one who is going to take responsibility for not winning the league for two years. I have already made my decision."
A fan favourite, Bilic has been working with Besiktas since June 2013.
Bilic spent six successful years with the Croatia national team and then took over at Dynamo Moscow for one season before signing as Besiktas coach.
The 46-year-old spent a little more than a year at Upton Park as a player from 1996, making over 40 appearances for West Ham. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler/John O'Brien)
* Says April total sales of 7083 vehicles versus 10,182 vehicles last year
May 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.