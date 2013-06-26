ISTANBUL, June 26 Croatian Slaven Bilic has agreed to become coach of Istanbul's Besiktas, the Turkish soccer club said on Wednesday.

The former Croatian national team coach will take over at Besiktas after recently leaving Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow.

Bilic will be denied the chance to compete in the Europa League next season after UEFA banned Besiktas from the competition for a year for their involvement in a domestic match-fixing scandal.

Besiktas said Bilic would be paid 4.7 million euros ($6.14 million) over the three years. ($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Clare Fallon)