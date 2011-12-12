ISTANBUL Dec 12 A Turkish court freed
eight suspects in a major match-fixing case on Monday, including
the coach and an executive of Besiktas, media reported, giving a
boost to soccer club shares which have been hit hard by the
investigation.
Besiktas coach Tayfur Havutcu, executive Serdal Adali and
the other six were released from custody pending trial, media
reports said. Twenty-three suspects remain in custody.
Shares in Besiktas surged 10.7 percent on the news, while
Fenerbahce rose 5.6 percent. Shares in Galatasaray, who are not
named in the match-fixing indictment, jumped 8.4 percent.
The Turkish parliament passed a law at the weekend reducing
prison sentences for match-rigging from a maximum 12 years to
three years, defying a call from President Abdullah Gul for MPs
to revise a law which he vetoed earlier this month.
Gul, who is now obliged to approve the legislation, had said
the new law did not represent a sufficient deterrent and had
encouraged the view that it was passed to benefit certain
individuals.
A total of 93 soccer officials and players, including the
chairman of champions Fenerbahce, Aziz Yildirim, are set to go
on trial in the investigation, according to the indictment which
the court accepted last week.
The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has said it will act
quickly in taking measures concerning individuals named in the
case but it will not act against clubs until the season is over.
It barred Fenerbahce from this season's Champions League when
the allegations first surfaced.
Among the defendants is a TFF deputy chairman, Goksel
Gumusdag. European football's ruling body UEFA has yet to
comment on the latest developments in the case.
The first hearing is set for Feb. 14.
Olgun Peker, an ex-president of club Giresunspor, and
Yildirim are accused of being gang leaders among a raft of
charges ranging from match-fixing to the payment of bribes.
The indictment names eight clubs, including Fenerbahce,
Besiktas and Trabzonspor, who are currently in the Europa League
after replacing Fenerbahce in this season's Champions League.
Fourteen players are among the defendants.
The investigation alleged manipulation in 19 matches,
including Fenerbahce's 4-3 victory over Sivasspor which won the
league championship on the final day of last season.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jon Hemming and Clare
Fallon)