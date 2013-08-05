BERNE There is no systematic doping in Turkish soccer, FIFA said on Monday after launching an investigation following a spate of drug violations in athletics.

World soccer's ruling body explained in a statement that it had contacted the Turkish FA which agreed to reassess the samples taken over the past year.

"In total more than 600 samples were reassessed and the initial findings have shown not one single suspicious result," FIFA added.

"FIFA is very satisfied about those findings. We took the decision to investigate further because of the very alarming reports in the media," said chief medical officer Jiri Dvorak.

"The outcome is clear, there are no signs of systematic doping in Turkish football."

The Turkish Athletics Association announced on Monday that 31 athletes had been banned for two years for doping violations.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Tony Jimenez)