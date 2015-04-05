United cling on against Celta to reach Europe League final
Manchester United survived a fraught finale, featuring an ugly brawl and a red card for each side, to draw 1-1 at home to Celta Vigo and reach the Europa League final on Thursday.
ISTANBUL The Fenerbahce team bus was shot at on Saturday after a Turkish league game against Rizespor, the BBC reported.
The coach driver was taken to hospital after sustaining injuries in the incident, which happened as champions Fenerbahce, who won the match 5-1, were travelling to Trabzon to fly back to Istanbul. No players were hurt.
The club's general secretary, Mahmut Uslu, described the incident as "very wrong".
"We come here to do sport, we come to play football," Uslu said.
The governor of Trabzon said the bus was attacked by a gunman.
"The latest situation is that it appears to be a gun," Abdulcelil Oz said. "It is too soon to say anything definite, but it appears to be a type of bullet fired by a rifle."
MADRID World number one Andy Murray lost 6-3 6-3 to unseeded Borna Coric in the Madrid Open third round on Thursday as his difficult start to the claycourt season continued, while Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic eased into the quarter-finals.