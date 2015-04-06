Fenerbahce officials wait in the damaged team bus which was shot at while it was being driven through to Trabzon Airport in the Black Sea coastal province of Trabzon, northeastern Turkey late April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

ANKARA Turkish football giants Fenerbahce have called for the national league to be suspended after their team bus was shot at following an away match against Rizespor on Saturday.

The bus driver was taken to hospital after being wounded in the attack, which took place as the team were heading to Trabzon before flying back to Istanbul, but no players were wounded.

In a statement released on Sunday, Fenerbahce described the attack as an "assassinaton attempt", linking it to hostility in the wake of match-fixing allegations that have swirled around the club for months.

"It is a point where football comes to an end since blood has been spilled," the statement read, demanding the perpetrators be found.

"It is Fenerbahce’s opinion that the league must be postponed until this incident is cleared up and the feelings of Fenerbahce supporters' are satisfied."

Pictures from the state Anadolu agency in the wake of the attack showed the driver clutching at a head wound, shocked players and the windscreen of the coach, apparently damaged by a shotgun blast.

Reigning champions Fenerbahce had won the match 5-1.

(Reporting by Jonny Hogg; editing by Ken Ferris)