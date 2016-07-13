Murray thumped by Fognini, Djokovic eases through in Rome
ROME Defending champion and world number one Andy Murray was swept aside by home favourite Fabio Fognini at the Italian Open on Tuesday, being completely outplayed in a 6-2 6-4 defeat.
Slovakia defender Martin Skrtel is on the verge of completing his move to Fenerbahce from Liverpool with the Turkish side saying he completed his medical on Wednesday.
Skrtel, who joined the Premier League club from Russian side Zenit St Petersburg in January 2008, had an injury-hit season due to hamstring and tendon problems sustained in December.
The fee for the 31-year-old is about 5.5 million pounds ($7.29 million), according to British media reports.
The Merseyside club, who reached the Europa League final, finished eighth in the standings last season.
Skrtel captained Slovakia at Euro 2016 in France where they were eliminated by Germany in the last 16.
($1 = 0.7541 pounds)
(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)
ROME Defending champion and world number one Andy Murray was swept aside by home favourite Fabio Fognini at the Italian Open on Tuesday, being completely outplayed in a 6-2 6-4 defeat.
LONDON The pressure is building on 18-year-old Formula One rookie Lance Stroll, even if the Canadian continues to sound positive, and Monaco next week is likely to be his toughest race yet.