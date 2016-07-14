Slovakia defender Martin Skrtel has completed his move to Fenerbahce from Liverpool, the Turkish club announced on Twitter on Thursday.

Skrtel, who finished his medical with Fenerbahce on Wednesday, joined Liverpool from Russian club Zenit St Petersburg in January 2008 and has made over 300 appearances at the Premier League club.

No details over the length of contract were announced, but according to British media reports, the fee for the 31-year-old is about 5.5 million pounds ($7.31 million).

Despite an injury-hit season due to hamstring and tendon problems sustained in December, Skrtel made 27 appearances for Liverpool last season and helped them reach the Europa League final and an eighth-place finish in the standings last season.

Skrtel captained Slovakia at Euro 2016 in France where they were eliminated by Germany in the last 16.

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has said he will open discussions with Joe Allen regarding his future at the club following the midfielder's impressive Euro 2016 campaign with Wales, where they reached the semi-finals.

"We will find a solution, but it's not done. Obviously Joe Allen is a good player. We never doubted this," Klopp said after his team's 5-0 pre-season win against lower division side Fleetwood Town on Wednesday.

"He played a good European Championship, like the whole Welsh team. We have to make decisions, we have to find solutions. We have to talk to the player, ask the player and think about our situation. That's how it works."

The Merseyside club open their 2016-17 season with a trip to last season's runners-up Arsenal on Aug. 14.

($1 = 0.7522 pounds)

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)