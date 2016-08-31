Aug 31 Galatasaray have signed midfielder Nigel de Jong from Los Angeles Galaxy on a two-year contract, the Turkish side announced on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old featured 18 times in Major League Soccer this season, having moved to the club from AC Milan in January following previous stints with Manchester City, HSV Hamburg and Ajax.

"In life, everything happens for a reason. I could have come here last year but it didn't happen," de Jong told the official Galatasaray website. "I want to start fighting for the title as soon as possible."

Galatasaray confirmed that the midfielder moves on a free transfer and will receive 2.5 million Euros ($2.79 million) per year during his stay in Istanbul.

De Jong, who won the Premier League and the FA Cup during his time with City, was a World Cup finalist with the Netherlands in 2010 before finishing third in Brazil two years ago. ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Reporting by Ed Dove,; Editing by Neville Dalton)