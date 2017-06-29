FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Striker Gomis leaves Swansea to join Galatasaray
#GST
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
North Korean rocket science
North Korea
North Korean rocket science
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
World
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 29, 2017 / 6:15 AM / a day ago

Striker Gomis leaves Swansea to join Galatasaray

1 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Sutton United v Arsenal - FA Cup Fifth Round - The Borough Sports Ground - 20/2/17 Sutton United's Bedsente Gomis misses a chance to score Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic

(Reuters) - French striker Bafetimbi Gomis has left Swansea City to join Turkey's Galatasaray for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League side have said.

The 31-year-old joined Swansea on a free transfer in 2014 and scored 13 league goals in two seasons before going on loan last season at Marseille, where he netted 21 goals in 34 appearances.

"Swansea City has agreed the transfer of striker Bafetimbi Gomis to Galatasaray for an undisclosed fee," Swansea announced on their official website. (www.swanseacity.com)

"Everyone at Swansea City would like to thank Bafe for his service to the club and wish him well for the future."

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.