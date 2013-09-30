Sept 30 Former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini has signed a three-year deal with Galatasaray to replace Fatih Terim who was sacked as coach last week, the Turkish club said on Monday.

Galatasaray added that the Italian would be paid 3.5 million euros ($4.74 million) for the rest of the season and 4.5 million for each of the following two seasons, excluding bonuses.

Mancini, 48, was dismissed as City manager in May after a 3-1/2 reign at the Etihad Stadium which included a Premier League title in 2012 and an FA Cup success a year earlier.

Terim, who is also the Turkey manager, was voted out of the Galatasaray job at a meeting of the club's board of directors after rejecting a contract extension.

Galatasaray, who in January spent heavily on Didier Drogba and Wesley Sneijder, have made a disappointing start to the season, and are 10th in the Turkish League.

They have taken seven points from five league games and were thrashed 6-1 at home by Real Madrid in the Champions League.

