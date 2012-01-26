* Clubs considering measure to avert relegations
* Fenerbahce's Yildirim calls proposal 'black stain' on
Turkish football
* 93 suspects accused of match-fixing
By Daren Butler
ISTANBUL, Jan 26 Turkish soccer is facing
its most serious crisis, the head of the Turkish Football
Federation (TFF) said on Thursday, under intense pressure to
deal urgently with a match-fixing scandal which has caused
turmoil in the domestic league.
Amid growing criticism of the TFF's handling of the affair,
chairman Mehmet Ali Aydinlar called for unity and support from
clubs at its extraordinary general meeting - seen as crucial to
restoring the reputation of the multi-billion dollar league.
Pressure on the federation increased on Wednesday when UEFA
general secretary Gianni Infantino said it must act quickly and
take disciplinary action against those allegedly involved in the
match-fixing, including some of the country's top clubs.
The scandal came to light last July when police detained 60
people in raids across Turkey, including Aziz Yildirim, the
chairman of league champions Fenerbahce. He remains in jail.
In December a Turkish court issued an indictment against 93
officials and players, including Yildirim and Olgun Peker, an
ex-president of second division club Giresunspor.
They are both accused of being gang leaders among a raft of
charges ranging from match-fixing to the payment of bribes.
Original media reports said some 19 first division matches
were being investigated and the indictment refers to around a
dozen.
"Turkish football is experiencing its most serious crisis,
not just of today but since it was founded in 1923," Aydinlar
told some 240 delegates in the Turkish capital Ankara.
"In this test we need peace, trust, stability and unity more
than ever. Because we are not responsible for this problem, we
want help from all of you members in the footballing family for
a solution," he said in his opening speech.
However, there was little sign of unity in comments from
many delegates, who expressed fierce opposition to proposed
changes in sanctions imposed for match-fixing.
Under the reform, backed by many clubs, clubs believed to be
involved in match-fixing will no longer face relegation but
instead only a deduction of points.
BLACK STAIN
Strikingly, Fenerbahce is among the clubs opposed to easing
punishments and says the federation must wait for completion of
the legal process before acting. In a written statement from his
jail cell, Yildirim called the proposal "a black stain on the
history of Turkish football".
UEFA insists however that the federation cannot wait and has
not ruled out excluding clubs from future European competitions.
Galatasaray, which has not been named in the investigation,
also opposes changing the regulations.
"As we have said before, you can't change the rules when the
game is being played," Galatasaray chairman Unal Aysal told the
meeting.
After the scandal broke, the TFF excluded Fenerbahce from
this season's Champions League, with runners-up Trabzonspor
taking their place.
The first hearing in the court case is scheduled for Feb.
14. The indictment names eight clubs, including Fenerbahce,
Besiktas and Trabzonspor, who are currently in the Europa
League. Fourteen players are among the defendants.
Controversy surrounding the match-fixing allegations was
fuelled last month when parliament passed a law cutting prison
sentences for match-rigging from a maximum 12 years to three.
The legal reform stirred rare dissent in Prime Minister
Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK party but MPs defied a call by
President Abdullah Gul to reconsider the reform.
He argued that it would mean the law no longer represented a
sufficient deterrent and encouraged the view that it was passed
to benefit certain individuals.
The court investigation has alleged manipulation in 19
matches, including Fenerbahce's 4-3 victory over Sivasspor which
saw them clinch the league championship on the final day of last
season when the allegations first surfaced.
(Writing by Daren Butler, editing by Mike Collett and Justin
Palmer)