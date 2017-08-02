FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
Soccer: Turkey appoint former Shakhtar boss Lucescu - media reports
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
Earnings
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Culture
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
WORLD
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 2, 2017 / 4:34 PM / in a day

Soccer: Turkey appoint former Shakhtar boss Lucescu - media reports

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - Sevilla v Shakhtar Donetsk - UEFA Europa League Semi Final Second Leg - Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan, Sevilla, Spain - 5/5/16 Shakhtar Donetsk coach Mircea Lucescu Reuters / Marcelo del Pozo Livepic

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey have appointed Romanian Mircea Lucescu as national team coach, a week after parting ways with Fatih Terim, local media reported on Wednesday.

Lucescu spent 12 years at the helm of Shakhtar Donetsk from 2004, winning eight domestic league titles and six national cups as well as the UEFA Cup in 2009 to become their most successful coach.

He left the Ukrainian club to join Zenit St Petersburg in Russia, but was dismissed in May after a solitary season in charge.

He has previously coached the Romanian national team, Inter Milan and Turkish clubs Galatasaray and Besiktas.

Terim left his job two weeks after being involved in a brawl in a west coast holiday town.

The 63-year-old former Fiorentina, AC Milan and Galatasaray manager was seen in television footage fighting with a restaurant owner. Turkish media said he and his sons-in-law left five men injured after the incident.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Toby Davis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.