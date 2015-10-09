Rashid and Hales lead England rout of Ireland
BRISTOL, England Adil Rashid and Alex Hales shone as England crushed Ireland by seven wickets with 30 overs to spare in the first one-day international in Bristol on Friday.
ANKARA Turkey acquitted all the defendants in its four-year long match-fixing case, including Fenerbahce chairman Aziz Yildirim, after UEFA had banned the club for two seasons from all European competitions.
In June this year, the Istanbul court ordered a retrial of several convicted suspects, including Yildirim, in the July 2011 match-fixing case, which shook Turkish football to the core.
Yildirim was first sentenced to jail in 2012 and fined 1.3 million Turkish Liras ($560,000) for forming a criminal gang and match-fixing during the 2010-2011 season. He served around one year in prison before being freed pending a retrial.
Fenerbahce and Besiktas were banned for two and one seasons consecutively from European competition by UEFA.
The court agreed to retry the suspects on the charges of being a member of a criminal organisation, but it rejected Yıldırım's demand for a retrial on the grounds that the investigation was part of a plot against the convicted suspects.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay, editing by Mike Collett)
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will rejig his starting lineup for Sunday's Premier League trip to Arsenal following his team's Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo.