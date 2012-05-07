ISTANBUL May 7 Turkey's football disciplinary
committee left leading clubs unpunished on Monday over
match-fixing allegations, imposing bans of between one and three
years on 10 players and officials in a move that will be closely
scrutinised by UEFA.
Gaziantepspor midfielder Ibrahim Akin, who was with
Buyuksehir Bld. Spor when accused, was banned for three years
with Ankaragucu goalkeeper Serdar Kulbilge given a two-year ban.
The decision was taken while a criminal trial, involving 93
defendants including the chairman of champions Fenerbahce, was
still underway.
Shares in Fenerbahce, Turkey's richest club, surged 10
percent after the announcement on the Turkish Football
Federation (TFF) website early on Monday, although its chairman
Aziz Yildirim is currently in jail pending a verdict.
Fenerbahce shares were also boosted by the Istanbul-based
club's improved chances of retaining the league title after
Sunday's matches.
The disciplinary board said there was no punishment for
Yildirim himself, while three other Fenerbahce executives were
banned from football for one to three years.
The ruling, which came ahead of the final games of the
season, was a key step in resolving an investigation which has
cast a dark shadow over the multi-billion dollar league.
However, the outcome of the federation's investigation will
be closely analysed by European football's ruling body UEFA amid
previous expectations that clubs could face relegation or
exclusion from Europe over the allegations.
Fenerbahce, who were barred from the Champions League this
season due to its alleged involvement in the scandal, dropped a
court case last week against UEFA and the TFF over its exclusion
from the tournament.
Fenerbahce will host city rivals Galatasaray next Saturday
in a match which will determine this year's champions.
Galatasaray are currently leaders in the league playoffs on 47
points, ahead of Fenerbahce on 46.
Ahead of the disciplinary board's decision, the federation
had softened the punishment for match-fixing, ruling that clubs
caught unsuccessfully trying to fix matches would only face
points' deductions rather than relegation.
Clubs had previously voted against such a change in the
regulations and Galatasaray, which was not named in the
match-fixing indictment, had condemned the rule change and
called for the resignation of the federation leadership.
A previous TFF chairman and his two deputies resigned in
frustration in January over the federation's failure to agree on
how to punish clubs caught up in the scandal. Former Besiktas
chairman Demiroren was elected as the TFF chairman in February.
The scandal erupted last July when police carried out raids
against those accused of involvement in rigging 13 matches,
including Fenerbahce's 4-3 victory over Sivasspor which clinched
the league championship on the final day of last season.
The indictment names eight clubs, including Fenerbahce,
Besiktas and Trabzonspor. Fourteen players are among the
defendants.
The TFF launched its own investigation, and 22 separate
Super League games were referred to the disciplinary committee.
Fenerbahce's Yildirim denies the charges against him and
says the case was specifically designed to undermine the
18-times domestic champions.
(Writing by Daren Butler. Editing by Patrick Johnston)