ISTANBUL, June 29 A Turkish court found Fenerbahce Chairman Aziz Yildirim guilty of match-fixing on Monday but released him from custody taking into account the year he has served in jail.

The court sentenced Yildirim, among 93 defendants including club executives and players being tried in the case, to a total of six years and three months in jail for match-fixing and forming an illegal organisation. (Writing By Daren Butler; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)