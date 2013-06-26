BRIEF-National Bank of Kuwait Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago
ISTANBUL, June 26 Shares in Turkish football clubs Fenerbahce and Besiktas slid 9.2 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively, on Wednesday after they were banned from European soccer for their involvement in a domestic match-fixing scandal.
Among clubs not linked to the match-fixing affair, Trabzonspor climbed 9.5 percent and Galatasaray rose 3.1 percent. (Writing by Daren Butler)
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oje6g6) Further company coverage: )