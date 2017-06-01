June 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Last 16 matches on Thursday
Last 16
Thursday, June 1
France U-20 - Italy U-20 1-2 (halftime: 1-1)
United States U-20 - New Zealand U-20 6-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Mexico U-20 - Senegal U-20 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Wednesday, May 31
England U-20 - Costa Rica U-20 2-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Zambia U-20 - Germany U-20 4-3 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 3-3) AET
Uruguay U-20 - Saudi Arabia U-20 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Tuesday, May 30
Korea Republic U-20 - Portugal U-20 1-3 (halftime: 0-2)
Venezuela U-20 - Japan U-20 1-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET